Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A look at the Australian Open on Thursday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high temperature of 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 48,728; Night: 28,589. TOTAL: 77,317.

SEEDED MEN'S WINNERS: No. 3 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Gael Monfils, No. 8 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 Rafael Nadal, No. 11 David Goffin, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 18 Richard Gasquet, No. 20 Ivo Karlovic, No. 21 David Ferrer, No. 24 Alexander Zverev, No. 25 Gilles Simon, No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber.

SEEDED MEN'S LOSER: No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

SEEDED WOMEN'S WINNERS: No. 2 Serena Williams, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova, No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 9 Johanna Konta, No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 16 Barbora Strycova, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 21 Caroline Garcia, No. 22 Daria Gavrilova, No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova.

SEEDED WOMEN'S LOSERS: No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 28 Alize Cornet, No. 31 Yulia Putintseva.

STAT OF THE DAY: 1 — Denis Istomin's first win over Djokovic was also his first win over a top 10 player in a major.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Whenever he needed it, he came up with a big serve, a big play. Many things came together for him." — Djokovic on Istomin following his 5-set loss.

FEATURED MATCHES FRIDAY (start of third round): No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. Kristyna Pliskova; No. 1 Andy Murray vs. No. 31 Sam Querrey, No. 17 Roger Federer vs. No. 10 Tomas Berdych, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. No. 32 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 29 Viktor Troicki, No. 5 Kei Nishikori vs. Lukas Lacko, No. 13 Venus Williams vs. Duan Yingying, Eugenie Bouchard vs. CoCo Vandeweghe.

FRIDAY FORECAST: High likelihood of morning/early afternoon rain, high of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit)