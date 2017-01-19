BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-REPUBLIC OF SAMSUNG — It's difficult for people outside South Korea to fully grasp what Samsung, a truly global brand, means inside its home country, where it is far more than just another big company. It is seen variously as both a talisman and a millstone, as national savior and greedy business behemoth. Those diverse views have intensified after a court rejected prosecutors' request to arrest Samsung heir and Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a corruption scandal surrounding impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye. By Youkyung Lee and Foster Klug. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — A Seoul court denies a request to arrest one of South Korea's most powerful men, the heir to the Samsung Electronics juggernaut, in a setback to prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that toppled South Korea's president. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN-STATUE — Every night they sleep above cold concrete, curled up in sleeping bags on rubber mattresses in a tent made of plastic sheets held together with tape. Their heads are inches away from cars zooming by — and from a bronze statue of a young girl that sits across from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. By Kim Tong-hung. SENT: 960 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-WHAT'S CHANGED — Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, if unlikely, for a plane to disappear. But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans. New international safety standards also begin to kick-in beginning next year, although the deadline for airlines to meet most of the standards is still four years away. By Joan Lowy. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-OIC-MYANMAR — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation plans to send a high-level delegation to Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state to assess the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority. A resolution issued after a special meeting of OIC foreign ministers to discuss the Rohingya crisis urges Myanmar to implement the rule of law, work toward a sustainable solution, and allow the safe return of refugees and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CHINA-US — Sidestepping recent disputes over Taiwan and regional security, China says "important progress" has been made in its relationship with the U.S. under President Barack Obama and the two countries should move forward as partners rather than competitors. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CHINA-POLLUTION — Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media say. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories, replace the use of coal with clean energy on the outskirts of the city and phase out 300,000 high-polluting older vehicles. SENT: 200 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-JOURNALISTS — A monitoring group says 2016 was the deadliest year yet for journalists in Afghanistan, with 13 reporters killed in violent attacks blamed on the Taliban, as well as government officials and other powerful individuals angered by their criticism. SENT: 130 words.

PAKISTAN-JOURNALISTS CONVICTED — The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Pakistan to free two local journalists convicted on defamation charges. SENT: 130 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Philippine negotiators and communist guerrillas are set to resume peace talks in Rome on Thursday, with the Maoist insurgents warning that alleged government violations of an accord on human rights may prompt them to end a monthslong cease-fire. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 400 words.

PHILIPPINES-SLAIN KOREAN — The Philippine national police chief apologizes to South Korea over the death of a Korean man who was arrested illegally and then slain by members of an anti-drug task force at the main police camp in Manila. SENT: 210 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — The leader of Australia's most populous state resigns after his popularity plummeted over a series of decisions during 2016. SENT: 350 words.

INDIA-SCHOOLBUS ACCIDENT — A truck loaded with sand collides with a school bus, killing at least 24 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and injuring two dozen others. SENT: 200 words, photos.

IRAN-US-NUCLEAR — Iran's foreign minister says his country isn't worried and has options if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ditches a nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers. SENT: 290 words.

OIC-US-ISRAEL — Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issue an indirect protest against plans by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. SENT: 130 words.

INDONESIA-DRUG TRIAL — A former Reuters war correspondent on trial in Indonesia on charges of possessing hashish faces up to four years in prison, a prosecutor says. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stocks are mostly lower ahead of comments from the European Central Bank's president and after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen signaled more interest rate increases in the months to come. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CHINA-US-TRADE — China's government defends itself as a supporter of free trade after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary criticized its tactics. SENT: 160 words.

INDONESIA-CORRUPTION — Indonesia's anti-graft commission names a former top executive of national flag carrier Garuda as a suspect in a case involving bribes for the purchase of Rolls Royce aircraft engines. SENT: 210 words.

AUSTRALIA-VEGEMITE SALE — Vegemite, the salty, brown spread beloved in Australia, is going home, purchased by an Australian dairy company from the maker of Oreos. By Rod McGuirk. SENTL: 600 words, photos.

