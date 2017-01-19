WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic won't be setting the Australian Open record for most men's titles this year, after a shocking second-round loss to wild-card entry Denis Istomin. By John Pye. SENT: 760 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

LONDON — In one dugout at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday will be a manager enjoying a six-match winning streak with his second-place team. In the other, a manager reeling from the biggest loss of his career and down in fifth place in the Premier League. Few at the start of the season would have predicted it would be Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino with the edge over struggling Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL CHAPECOENSE SURVIVORS

CHAPECO, Brazil — Slowly and steadily, Rafael Henzel will climb into the cramped space to broadcast Saturday's friendly match for Brazilian club Chapecoense, the first since nearly the entire team was killed in an air crash almost two months ago. Only six of the 77 passengers survived — and Henzel was one of them. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Henrik Stenson chipped in from 30 yards and had seven more birdies Thursday to open the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with an 8-under 64 in his first competitive round of 2017. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words.

CAR--MONTE CARLO RALLY

MONACO — Defending champion Sebastien Ogier begins his bid for a fifth straight world title at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally. The Frenchman won the race in commanding fashion last year, and will look to make a strong start in the Thursday's two night sessions. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2330 GMT.

BBO--HALL OF FAME-FUTURE VOTING

UNDATED — Hall of Fame voters are still sharply divided on Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. The electorate is changing, however, and that could be good news for both. Bu Noah Trister. SENT: 995 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DOWN UNDER

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan won Thursday's third stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race while compatriot Richie Porte retained the overall lead with three stages remaining. SENT: 440 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Algeria and Tunisia face off at the African Cup of Nations, a North African derby that's sure to be fierce with both looking for their first win of the tournament. Group leader Senegal plays outsider Zimbabwe, which has surprised already in Gabon, in Thursday's other match. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Barcelona plays at Real Sociedad in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, while Atletico Madrid hosts Eibar. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--EURO 2020-CEFERIN

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Soccer fans will face "a challenge" when traveling between games at the continent-wide 2020 European Championship, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--JEONBUK BAN — Jeonbuk Motors banned from Asian Champions League defense. By John Duerden. SENT: 290 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-LOOKAHEAD

MELBOURNE, Australia — One big question ahead of the start of the third round Friday at the Australian Open is the state of Andy Murray's injured right ankle. And nearly as important, how Roger Federer will perform in his first major test — against Tomas Berdych — since returning from a six-month injury layoff. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 715 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

PERTH, Australia — Captain Steve Smith notched an unbeaten century and debutante Peter Handscomb scored 82 in Australia's emphatic seven-wicket victory in the third one-day international against Pakistan on Thursday. SENT: 550 words.

CRI--INDIA-ENGLAND

CUTTACK, India — It all started so well for England. And then India batting legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni came together in a towering 256-run partnership to put England to the sword with an overall total of 381-6 in the second ODI. SENT: 400 words, photos.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--ROETHLISBERGER-CHASING BRADY

PITTSBURGH — Tom Brady has four Super Bowl rings, including two he earned while carving a path through the playoffs that included victories in Pittsburgh in 2001 and 2004. Ben Roethlisberger has two, neither of which required Roethlisberger or the Steelers to take out Brady along the way. It's why Roethlisberger just shakes his head when asked if he's part of the "gold standard" label that he so eagerly attaches to Brady. By Will Graves. SENT: 950 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NBA CAPSULES — Kevin Durant dazzles against his old team with a season-best 40 points. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL CAPSULES — Edmonton Oilers win their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers. SENT: 590 words, photos.

