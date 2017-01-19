Philippine police chief apologizes to South Korea in killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine national police chief has apologized to South Korea over the death of a Korean man who was arrested illegally and then slain by members of an anti-drug task force at the main police camp in Manila.

Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa said the policemen detained Jee Ickjoo with a fake arrest warrant last October with the intent of holding him for ransom, but killed him the same day. He said they managed to extract a ransom payment from Jee's family without telling them Jee was dead.

He said one of the policemen has since surrendered.

Dela Rosa said he is regularly updating the South Korean ambassador on developments in the investigation.