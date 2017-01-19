Taiwan ex-premier says China being petty over inauguration participation

Taipei (Taiwan News) - China is protesting the attendance of Taiwan's delegation headed by a former premier at Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. In response to China's call, the ex-premier Yu Shyi-kun said that China should have manifested its generosity as one of the world's most powerful countries and "shouldn't have acted so narrow-mindedly."

Accompanied by lawmakers and local government officials, Yu Shyi-kun left the country Monday on behalf of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuoamintang. Apart from attending the presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington, the delegation is commissioned to greet Taiwanese compatriots in the U.S. ahead of the Lunar New Year and hold talks with politicians and academics.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that China is opposed to Taiwan sending any officials to participate in the ceremony, because it might undermine U.S.-China relations. Hua also urged the U.S. not to allow meetings between officials from both sides.

In response to China's complaint, Yu said China's reaction does not demonstrate the generosity that such a powerful country should posses and nor does it correspond to a civilization with 5,000 years of history.

Yu added that China should understand the long-term friendship between Taiwan and the U.S. and should not force the Washington to take such action. Yu also mocked himself as the Taiwanese politician who has received the most complaints from China wherever he traveled to, including a stopover in the U.S., Japan, and the Philippines.

Yu, a premier under former President Chen Shui-bian, holds a pro-independence stance which has struck a sensitive nerve in Bejing. In early December, Trump broke decades of diplomatic precedent by having a 10-minute phone talk with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, which was described by Trump as a "congratulatory phone call."

On Tuesday, Yu held a press conference in New York and called on Beijing to consider peace and to sit down for talks with Taiwan.