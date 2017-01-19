China defends trade stance after Trump appointee's criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China's government has defended itself as a supporter of free trade after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary criticized its tactics.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday pointed to President Xi Jinping's appeal to avoid protectionism in a speech this week at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Hua said it was clear who was "sincerely pushing ahead" to liberalize trade.

During a confirmation hearing Wednesday, Trump's nominee, Wilbur Ross, criticized China for excess steel and aluminum production and said he would look closely at potential anti-dumping cases.

Trump, who takes office Friday, promised during his campaign to respond to what he called unfair Beijing trade tactics by raising tariffs on Chinese goods and possibly imposing other penalties.