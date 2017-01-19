Taiwan's Huang stares down Lee at ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM press event

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- At a press conference to formally announce the ONE:WARRIOR KINGDOM mixed martial arts (MMA) match, Taiwan's Jenny Huang met her opponent, the current ONE women's Atomweight World Champion, Angela Lee eye-to-eye for the first time.

The MMA match will be held in Bangkok at the Impact Arena on March 11, will not only feature Huang and Lee, but also real-life couple Shannon Wiratchai and Rika Ishige - Thailand's first female pro MMA fighter - fighting together on the same card

"Unstoppable" Angela Lee of Waipahu, Hawaii is one of the promotion's most promising young fighters regardless of division and weight class. Lee is of mixed Singaporean and Korean heritage and trains at Evolve-MMA in Singapore. Lee's combination of solid striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success as she remains unbeaten in her MMA career. In her last bout in May of last year, Lee captured the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship with a unanimous decision over Mei Yamaguchi.

In anticipation of her first title defense against Jenny Huang, Lee stated:

"I am so excited for my first title defense! I had back to back fights leading up to the title fight, and after I won the belt I took some time off. The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion and to stay busy. I'm really looking forward to headlining the card in Bangkok, Thailand! I absolutely love the people and their culture. I know that the crowd is gonna go crazy on fight night! Since my last fight, I've been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can't wait to show everyone, come March 11th. I've been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up.”

25-year-old Jenny Huang is Taiwan's first professional female MMA fighter and has perfect record of 5-0 in the cage, including three highly-impressive submission victories. In her most recent bout, Huang wowed the crowd with a very rare gogoplata submission, a type of choke hold that uses the shin bone, in a woman's atomweight ONE mixed martial arts contest in Manila, Philippines, last December.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong "Kru Rong" Sor Amnuaysirichoke is a three-time Lumpinee stadium Muay Thai world champion who holds a 6-1 record as a professional mixed martial artist. He is known as a technical fighter with quick hands and lightning feet.

Shannon "One Shin" Wiratchai of Thailand, is a staple in exciting and memorable battles inside the ONE Championship cage. A mainstay of Bangkok Fight Lab, he trains in various martial arts disciplines at home in Bangkok including Muay Thai, boxing, wrestling and jiu jitsu. An offensive innovator, Wiratchai likes to be creative with his striking, employing a myriad of unpredictable off-angle elbows and kicks.

Rika "Smiling Assassin" Ishige is a 27-year-old female atomweight who is set to make her professional mixed martial arts debut in front of her hometown crowd of Bangkok. She is of mixed Japanese and Thai heritage, beginning her martial arts training at age nine with Aikido and Taekwondo. Heavily influenced by her late father who trained in Judo, Ishige went on to hone her skills as a martial artist, eventually taking up MMA. She is also a freelance fashion model who owns a blue belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Ishige will debut against Malaysian female fighter Audreylaura Boniface who trains with Malaysian female standout Ann "Athena" Osman at Borneo Tribal Squad. She will also be making her first appearance in ONE Championship.

Strawweight contender Kritsada "Dream Man" Kongsrichai of Thailand is a professional mixed martial artist with a 4-3 win-loss record. He made his ONE Championship debut in the promotion's first ever show in Bangkok last May 2016. Kongsrichai delighted his hometown fans with a spectacular first round technical knockout of Kev Hemmorlor.