Inaugural speeches a catalog of plodding oratory, with gems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will be following some giant footsteps when he gives his inaugural speech. But if he falls short of oratory that stands out in history, he will hardly be alone.

Plenty of inaugural speeches have been plodding affairs.

For all of his speechmaking skills, President Barack Obama delivered his most memorable lines in other venues. Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and one or two others did, though, speak for the ages.

John Kennedy challenged Americans to "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."

And Ronald Reagan declared "government is not the solution to our problem, government IS the problem." The line had staying power because it presaged real change, though it only pleased his partisans.