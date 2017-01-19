Satellite tracking to keep tabs on airliners over oceans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly three years after a Malaysian airliner vanished, it's still possible, if unlikely, for a plane to disappear. But that's changing with new satellites that will soon allow flights to be tracked in real time over oceans.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished from radar while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An exhaustive search of a remote corner of the southern Indian Ocean failed to turn up the remains of the aircraft and its 239 passengers and crew.

Another change on the way could help prevent a mystery like the disappearance of MH370. Airline pilots flying over the ocean out of the range of radar will be required to report their position by radio every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.