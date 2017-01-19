Scores of Iran firefighters battle blaze in Tehran building

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Scores of Iranian firefighters are battling a blaze at an iconic building in Tehran housing a major shopping center. No injuries have been immediately reported.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning at the Plasco building, built over 50 years ago. Police have blocked off streets around the 17-story structure, which was among the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.

Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, told Iranian state television that 10 firehouses responded to the blaze, which was first reported around 8 a.m.

Maleki says the fire is now under control as firefighters struggle to extinguish the blaze.