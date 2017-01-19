NHL Capsules

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

McDavid, who also had two assists in the game, got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left. Florida's James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review.

Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who have their longest winning streak since December 2015.

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg had goals for the Panthers, who have lost two straight.

SHARKS 3, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored in the San Jose Sharks' seventh win at Staples Center in their last eight trips, topping the Los Angeles Kings.

Joe Thornton had two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the defending Western Conference champion Sharks, who wrapped up their regular-season series against their biggest rivals with three victories in five games.

After Burns scored his 19th goal in the opening minutes, San Jose hung on through a scoreless third period to continue its recent domination in downtown Los Angeles, including three victories in last season's first-round playoff series.

Tanner Pearson and Marian Gaborik scored for the Kings, who ended a seven-game homestand with four defeats.

RED WINGS 6, BRUINS 5, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback win over the Boston Bruins.

The Red Wings rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.

In the shootout, Tuukka Rask and Petr Mrazek stopped the first shots they faced before Vanek scored for the Red Wings and Brad Marchand countered with a goal for the Bruins. Nielsen, who like Vanek joined the team last summer as a free agent, scored on the team's third attempt and Vatrano missed the net with a chance to extend the 1-on-1 duels.

JETS 6, COYOTES 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ondrej Pavelec made 30 saves in his season debut, and the Winnipeg Jets halted a four-game losing streak with goals from six players.

It was Pavelec's first NHL game this season after the veteran goalie was sent to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose at the end of training camp. The 29-year-old Pavelec was recalled Tuesday to start instead of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson, who each struggled during the team's winless skid (0-3-1).

Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp, Shawn Matthais, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand.

Arizona's Mike Smith stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced before being replaced by Louis Domingue following Winnipeg's sixth goal midway through the third period.

PENGUINS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Montreal Canadiens.

Defensemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its second game in a row after a three-game skid.

Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight and has only two wins in its last six games.

Penguins goalie Matt Martin was back in form after Monday's wild 8-7 win over Washington, making 19 saves. But Carey Price's woes continued; he allowed three or more goals for the eighth time in 10 games.