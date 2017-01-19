Photo of the day: Tropical Agriculture Expo opens in Pingtung

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Pingtung Tropical Agriculture Expo opens on January 21 and will feature the largest landscape artwork in Taiwan.

This year, the most popular spot in the park will be a rice paddy which features a wide spectrum of rice plant colors. The Pingtung County Government, in cooperation with Sony Pictures Movies has used the rice plants to create an illustration of actress Milla Jovovich from the upcoming movie 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter', making it the largest movie poster in Taiwan.

The expo, which showcases agricultural products from southern Taiwan, will be held until Feb. 28.

