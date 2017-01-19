BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — A Seoul court on Thursday denied a request to arrest one of South Korea's most powerful men, the heir to the Samsung Electronics juggernaut, in a setback to prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that toppled South Korea's president. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN-STATUE — Every night they sleep above cold concrete, curled up in sleeping bags on rubber mattresses in a tent made of plastic sheets held together with tape. Their heads are inches away from cars zooming by — and from a bronze statue of a young girl that sits across from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. By Kim Tong-hung. SENT: 960 words, photos.

VEGEMITE SALE — Vegemite, the salty, brown spread beloved in Australia, is going home, purchased by an Australian dairy company from the maker of Oreos. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 540 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — The leader of Australia's most populous state resigned Thursday after his popularity plummeted over a series of decisions during 2016. SENT: 350 words.

MISS UNIVERSE PAGENT-US — The U.S. candidate in the Miss Universe pageant said Wednesday she did not vote for Donald Trump but she hopes the president-elect can unify Americans at a "nerve-wracking" point in U.S. history. By Jim Gomez, photos.

INDIA-SCHOOLBUS ACCIDENT — Police say at least 15 young children were killed after a school bus collided with a truck loaded with sand in northern India. SENT: 150 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were meandering in sluggish trading in Asia on Thursday as investors awaited the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Japan's benchmark rose after the dollar slipped against the yen. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 410 words, photos.

