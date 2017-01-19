At least 15 children killed when bus, truck collide in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say at least 15 young children were killed after a school bus collided with a truck loaded with sand in northern India.

Police official Daljeet Chaudhry said 40 other children were injured in the accident Thursday morning when the speeding truck collided head-on with the school bus.

The children were aged between 3 and 12 years and were studying at a school in the town of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh state.

Chaudhry said there was low visibility caused by during dense winter fog at the time of the accident.

Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.