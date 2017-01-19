Caleb Ewan wins 3rd stage of Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan won Thursday's third stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race while compatriot Richie Porte retained the overall lead with three stages remaining.

Ewan outsprinted two-time world champion Peter Sagan to win the 144-kilometer (89-mile) stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, claiming his fourth stage win on the tour and the 19th of his professional career.

Both Ewan and Sagan were lucky to avoid a crash in the finishing straight which brought down Spain's Gorka Izaguirre and two other riders. Because it happened within 3 kilometers of the finish, Izaguirre did not lose any time and remains in second place on general classification, 20 seconds behind Porte.

Ewan has won the unofficial prelude to the Tour Down Under in each of the past two years, won the first and fifth stages of last year's event and has now won the first and third stages on the current tour. The 22-year-old from Australia's ORICA-Scott team has already had five stage wins this year.

After winning the first stage he had to work hard for his team on the second stage Wednesday which was not set up for sprinters.

"Today was pretty tough backing up after yesterday," Ewan said. "I went pretty deep and it really took me probably three quarters of the race to really get into it again.

"It didn't help that we had to ride back a super-strong break away in the end. Since we got on the laps we were going full gas so it was a tough break."

The breakaway involved Clement Cevrier of France, Vegard Laengen of Norway, Jeremy Maison of France and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium, who left the peloton at the 6 kilometer point. They opened a gap that almost reached five minutes and stayed ahead for most of the stage.

With about 35 kilometers remaining, Laengen launched a solo attack and led by up to 1 minute, 25 seconds before the peleton caught up with four kilometers remaining.

Porte rode a skilful tactical race, staying near the front of the peloton throughout to defend his overall lead.

The stage to Victor Harbor traditionally favors sprinters but changes this year, including an undulating loop through the start-finish line, made the stage more open. Winds in the seaside holiday town were also demanding on riders.

"I don't think you see the wind on television but if there's any wind it makes for a stressful day," Porte said. "You know there's just so much to lose on a stage like this and not much to gain."

Friday's fourth stage takes riders 149.5 kilometers from Norwood to Campbeltown in eastern Adelaide.