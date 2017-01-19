Australia wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs Pakistan

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to bowl on Thursday in the third one-day cricket international against Pakistan at the WACA Ground.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first match at Brisbane by 92 runs and Pakistan won the second in Sydney by six wickets.

Australia made two changes to the lineup that played in Sydney, naming batsman Peter Handscombe to make his one-day international debut in place of Mitch Marsh and fast bowler Billy Stanlake to play his second ODI in place of Mitchell Starc who is being rested.

Pakistan named an unchanged side.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Peter Handscombe, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chettihody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.