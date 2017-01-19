Jeonbuk Motors banned from Asian Champions League defense

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jeonbuk Motors will not be able to defend its Asian Champions League title in 2017 after being disqualified due to a bribery scandal.

The South Korean club defeated Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in November to take a second continental crown but has been ejected from next season's competition after a club scout was found guilty of bribing referees in 2014.

The decision was taken by the Entry Control Body, a committee independent of the Asian Football Confederation that operates the competition.

Jeonbuk said it will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The club was docked nine points in the K-League in September, a decision that cost it a third successive domestic title.

Ulsan Horangi will take Korea's fourth slot in the 2017 tournament