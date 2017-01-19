Judge scolds government over Iraq detainee abuse pictures

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has scolded the government for being overprotective of potentially disturbing images of how the military treated prisoners in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein said in a written decision Wednesday the government provided weak support for trying to rule out release of an undetermined number of pictures he had already ordered released. The government has said release of the photos could provoke attacks against U.S. military forces or incite anti-U.S. sentiment across the region.

The judge says the government fell far short of defending its claims, including by failing to explain why the photographs would produce such results. He warns against letting Americans give in to the fear of enemies, their propaganda or their blackmail.

A government spokesman has no comment.