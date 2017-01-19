Leader of Australia's most populous state quits

SYDNEY (AP) — The leader of Australia's most populous state has announced his shock resignation from politics after his popularity plummeted over a series of decisions during 2016.

Sydney-based New South Wales Premier Mike Baird used social media on Thursday to announce that his party will elect a new leader at a meeting next Tuesday. He will then quit the state parliament.

The resignation comes during a turbulent era in Australian politics when state and federal leaders' careers are often short-lived.

Opinion polls showed the 48-year-old former banker was one of Australia's most popular politicians at the start of 2016, which he recently described as his annus horribilis, Latin for horrible year.

His popularity plummeted after a series of policy backflips that tarnished Baird's image as a conviction politician.