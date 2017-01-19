Vegemite being sold by Oreo maker Mondelez

NEW YORK (AP) — Vegemite and other grocery products are being sold by Oreo-cookie maker Mondelez to an Australian cheese company in a deal worth about $345.3 million (460 Australian dollars).

Mondelez says it's selling most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to focus on snacks like Oreo and chocolate like Cadbury.

Amanda Banfield, vice president of Mondelez's Australian unit, says in a statement that Vegemite is "part of the fabric" of Australia. The spread was introduced in the 1920s.

Also included in the sale are other local Australian grocery products, and products that use the Kraft brand under licensing. Mondelez had licensing rights for those products overseas after its split with Kraft Foods in 2012. Mondelez says it is holding onto Philadelphia cream cheese in Australia.