The Latest: Virginia urges court to let execution proceed

JARRATT, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Virginia inmate convicted of killing a Richmond family in 2006 (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Virginia's attorney general is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to halt Wednesday evening's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing two young girls and their parents during a home invasion in 2006.

Attorney General Mark Herring's office asked the high court Wednesday to deny 39-year-old Ricky Gray's request to stay his execution.

Gray is scheduled to be executed at 9 p.m. for the murders of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister, Ruby. He was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of their parents, Bryan and Kathryn Harvey.

Gray wants the Supreme Court to put his execution on hold so he can pursue his challenge to the state's plans to use lethal injection drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy. He says the drugs would cause Gray a painful death.

Herring's office said in its brief that its lethal injection protocol is neither "novel nor experimental."

____

6:00 a.m.

Virginia is planning to execute a man convicted of killing a well-known family of four in their Richmond home on New Year's Day 2006.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ricky Gray is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Gray's attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold so he can pursue his challenge to the state's lethal injection plan.

Gray was convicted of killing of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their daughters, Stella and Ruby. The family was found in the basement of their burning home, bound, beaten and stabbed, with their throats cut.

Gray's attorneys say the scheduled execution would be the first time a state uses compounded midazolam or compounded potassium chloride in a lethal injection.