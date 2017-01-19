Son of man banned from guns is blinded in shooting accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been blinded by a bullet that struck him in the head after it ricocheted after his 11-year-old sister fired a gun at a Pennsylvania shooting range, state police say in court documents.

His father, who was banned from owning guns due to a 2004 drug conviction, was at the range Saturday in Halfmoon Township when the boy was shot.

Anthony Vankirk II, 32, of State College, was not charged in the shooting but was arrested on weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at two residences and seized seven guns, including a shotgun, rifle and pistols they say he owned.

Details emerged when search warrant affidavits became public Wednesday, WJAC-TV (http://bit.ly/2jwZETx ) reported.

According to the documents, the gun involved in the shooting, a Hi-Point 9mm pistol, wasn't owned by Vankirk. Instead, it was loaned to Vankirk's brother by another person. The brother, the boy's uncle, also was at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Scotia Shooting Range on Saturday.

The bullet that hit the boy ricocheted off the ground, police said in the affidavits. They provided no other detail on the circumstances. No one has been charged in the shooting.

The boy underwent life-threatening surgery and is recovering, but is not expected to regain his eyesight, police said.

Vankirk was jailed on five counts each of possessing firearms while prohibited and carrying firearms without a license. He didn't have an attorney listed in court records. He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 25.

