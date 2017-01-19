Woman who sought kidney on Craigslist gets it from mother

BARRINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who found a kidney donor on Craigslist in 2015 but later was told the organ transplant couldn't happen because of complications has now received a kidney.

Egg Harbor City resident Nina Saria said Tuesday she was got a kidney last month from her mother, who lives in the Republic of Georgia. She says Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez intervened with federal officials to grant her mother permission to travel to the United States.

Saria suffered from kidney failure due to an autoimmune disease.

Glenn Calderbank had responded to the Craigslist ad posted by Saria's husband and prepared to undergo surgery in December 2015. But the operation was canceled after Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania doctors found Calderbank's liver had a chronic disease.