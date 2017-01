Monae among performers at Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janelle Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform at the Women's March on Washington this weekend.

Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday. Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are also set to perform at Saturday's march.

Organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march's "artist table" to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned "sister marches" around the country. Actress America Ferrera was previously announced as the chair of the artists' group.