Strong post-election trading helps TD Ameritrade's 1Q profit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Online brokerage TD Ameritrade's quarterly profit increased 2 percent in the last three months of 2016 when trading spiked after the election and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Tim Hockey said President-elect Donald Trump's tweets about specific companies or economic policies have been good for business because those kind of statements attract investor speculation.

"We have a president-elect with a predilection to drive news with the statements he makes," Hockey said.

For instance, when Trump tweeted concerns about Boeing and the projected cost of a new Air Force One, trades related to that company spiked 93 percent at TD Ameritrade compared to the average of the previous two weeks.

"Traders like to trade on expectations for movements, and those types of tweets by the world's most powerful man have an impact," Hockey said.

TD Ameritrade said it generated $216 million in net income, or 41 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter. That was up from $212 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results matched the average prediction of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said its revenue grew to $859 million, up from last year's $812 million as it collected more from trading fees and from fees it charges for holding clients' assets.

Analysts predicted $861.9 million revenue, on average.

Hockey said the company's progress in attracting more clients and more investment advisers to use its investing platform is encouraging. And the rising interest rates will provide a boost.

TD Ameritrade is also in the process of acquiring competing brokerage Scottrade in a $4 billion cash-and-stock deal. That will bring more trading revenue when it closes later this year.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said TD Ameritrade should benefit from the Scottrade deal, but the company's shares are already roughly fairly valued at current prices, so she recommends holding the stock.

TD Ameritrade shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 58 percent in the last 12 months.

