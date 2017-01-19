Bobcat that attacked 3 women tests positive for rabies

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a bobcat that jumped on a Connecticut woman and scratched two others who were trying to help her has tested positive for rabies.

The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester. The bobcat was then shot and killed.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it's rare for bobcats to attack people, but when they do, rabies is often the cause.

The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test and the results were reported Wednesday.

The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.

The three women were treated at a nearby medical center.