Indian activist Peltier's supporters hope for clemency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Supporters of American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975, are hoping President Barack Obama will grant him clemency before he leaves office.

Peltier's attorney, Martin Garbus, says Pope Francis has joined the list of prominent names supporting Peltier's last-ditch bid for freedom.

The White House has declined to comment. Peltier was not among the 273 people granted commutations or pardons Tuesday.

Peltier's supporters argue he was wrongly convicted in the killings of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation. They presume he has no chance of clemency after Donald Trump becomes president.

The FBI maintains Peltier is guilty.

Peltier is incarcerated in Florida.