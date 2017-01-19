Guantanamo prisoner loses bid for release before Trump era

MIAMI (AP) — A Guantanamo prisoner from Algeria has lost a last-minute legal maneuver to go home before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

A U.S. government review board approved the repatriation of 44-year-old Sufyian Barhoumi back in July. But Defense Secretary Ash Carter did not give final approval to his release earlier this month as required by law.

That means Barhoumi will not be among the prisoners being released in the final days of the Obama administration.

Attorney Shane Kadidal feared Barhoumi may not go free under Trump and filed an emergency court petition seeking his release. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington denied the request Wednesday.

Kadidal said he would probably not appeal with time running out before the inauguration.

There are now 45 prisoners at the U.S. base in Cuba.