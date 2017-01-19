Senegal asks UN to support regional bloc action in Gambia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Senegal is circulating a draft U.N. resolution calling on the Security Council to support the West African regional group's military action if Gambian President Yahya Jammeh doesn't step down when his term ends at midnight.

The regional bloc ECOWAS says its troops are in place and waiting for the deadline.

The key paragraph in the draft obtained by The Associated Press would reiterate the Security Council's "full support to the ECOWAS in its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure the respect of the will of the people of The Gambia" in Dec. 1 elections.

Jammeh has refused to cede power after 22 years despite losing the election to Adama Barrow.

The resolution is not drafted under the U.N. Charter's Chapter 7, which can be militarily enforced.