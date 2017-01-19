BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Thursday, Jan. 19. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

DAVOS-RUSSIA — Russian magnates and American investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos are anticipating a Trump administration that removes punishing sanctions and allows U.S. business free rein to pursue profits in Russia's vast market — regardless of Vladimir Putin's policies. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0800 GMT, photos.

DAVOS — British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan faces its first international test as she presents it to business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1200 GMT, developing; photos.

EUROPE-NATIONALISTS — This weekend, nationalist leaders from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy plan to spell out a vision for Europe that will echo many of Donald Trump's talking points on immigration, Islam and relations with Russia. By Frank Jordans. UPCOMING: 750 words at 0800 GMT, photos.

RUSSIA-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE — Russia is expected to take a step toward decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence. If approved by the lower house Friday, the bill will make battery by family members punishable by a fine of up to $500 or a 15-day arrest. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1300 GMT.

GERMANY-VOLKSWAGEN — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn appears before a parliamentary panel of inquiry about the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, more on merits.

GERMANY-SECURITY — Germany's domestic intelligence chief, Hans-Georg Maassen, speaks to foreign journalists about the challenges posed by terrorism and other threats. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1100 GMT. more on merits.

GERMANY-AUSTRIA — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere meets with Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka to talk about terror, migration, asylum policies. UPCOMING: On merits after 0930 GMT news conference.

SPAIN-TURNIP-THROWING FESTIVAL — Hundreds of villagers throw turnips at Jarramplas, a devil-like character performed by a masked man, who is punished every year for stealing cattle. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1000 GMT, photos.

GERMANY-BARBERINI MUSEUM — The much-awaited Barberini Museum opens in the city of Potsdam with a show on impressionism and modern classics. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Louis Vuitton's celebrity-filled menswear show headlines Thursday's installment of Paris Fashion Week, with fashion surprises expected from style masters Dries Van Noten and Rick Owens. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.