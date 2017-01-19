The Latest: Woman charged in infant kidnapping denied bail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the 18-year-old woman who was abducted as a newborn and raised as her captor's daughter (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

The woman charged with kidnapping a baby 18 years ago and raising the child as her own daughter, appeared briefly in court and was ordered to be held without bail.

Gloria Williams, who appeared in a Jacksonville courtroom Wednesday, is charged with kidnapping and other counts related to the 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, who was just eight hours old.

Mobley, who was living in Walterboro, South Carolina, under the name Alexis Manigo, told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview that Williams "will always be mom."

But Manigo also said she wanted to give her birthparents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her. Manigo says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped.

She said discovering another family gives her more love.

No attorney has been listed for Williams.

____

8:17 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman abducted as a newborn from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, says she still loves the only mother she has known.

Alexis Manigo told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview broadcast Wednesday that the woman charged in her abduction, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, "will always be mom."

But Manigo also said she wanted to give her birthparents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her. She met with Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley last weekend in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she was found earlier this month.

Manigo says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped. She said discovering another family gives her more love.

Manigo says it was hard to see Williams in handcuffs, calling her "a gentle woman."