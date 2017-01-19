Japanese woman testifies man attacked her at Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A Japanese tourist who became lost during a visit to Niagara Falls State Park has testified that she was robbed and sexually assaulted by a man who offered her directions.

At trial Tuesday, Koyuki Nakahara described screaming as the man punched her and shoved her to the ground, then groped underneath her skirt and asked whether she was wearing underwear.

From the witness stand, Nakahara identified defendant Robert Macleod, of Niagara Falls, New York, as the man who attacked her on Christmas night in 2015.

Macleod has pleaded not guilty to robbery, sexual abuse and assault.

A jury could begin deliberations Thursday.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse, but Nakahara has said she wanted to discuss her case publicly.