Temple to rename communication school in honor of Lew Klein

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has announced it will rename its School of Media and Communication to honor Philadelphia broadcast pioneer Lew Klein.

The Lew Klein College of Media and Communication will be formally dedicated this spring as part of events marking the school's 50th anniversary celebration.

The university says the renaming is a tribute to Klein's more than six decades of teaching at the school, and recognizes a multi-million dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife.

Klein started teaching at Temple in 1952 while working as an executive at what is now WPVI-TV. He served as an executive producer for "American Bandstand" and helped launch the career of late host Dick Clark, as well as NBC's Matt Lauer and comedian Bob Saget.

Klein says he's "proud and thankful" for the honor.