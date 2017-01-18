APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained documents that show that the U.S. Department of Justice advised the office of Virginia's top prosecutors how it can work around strict federal rules for spending money seized in investigations.

Law enforcement agencies participating in investigations with federal counterparts can share proceeds of seized assets under "Equitable Sharing" programs run by the Justice Department and The U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both agencies have clear rules that generally prohibit the use of such money for salaries and pay raises.

The Justice Department's suggested workaround is found in its PowerPoint obtained from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herrings after the AP raised questions about significant pay raises granted some of his employees while state workers' pay was stagnant elsewhere.