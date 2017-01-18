Thousands of paper cranes brought to Hawaii from Japan

HONOLULU (AP) — National Park Service officials say a paper crane signed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe symbolizing peace and reconciliation between Japan and America will be featured at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.

Last month, Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial honoring sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack by Japan.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2iOemUJ ) that both Abe and his wife, Akie, later signed paper cranes, which were presented to the park service along with thousands of others earlier this month.

The paper cranes were brought from Japan by Yuji Sasaki. His aunt, Sadako Sasaki, became internationally known after dying from leukemia at age 12, 10 years after the 1945 Hiroshima atom bomb blast.

The Park Service says it is honored to share the paper cranes.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com