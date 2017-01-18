Boy, 3, dies in Department of Labor day care

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young boy has died after he stopped breathing at a day care center inside a federal building.

Washington police spokesman Officer Hugh Carew says the 3-year-old boy experienced medical distress Tuesday afternoon at the Child Development Center at the Department of Labor.

The day care center said in a statement that staff called 911 and performed the Heimlich maneuver and CPR, but were unable to save him.

Investigators did not immediately release the boy's name. Police say the boy's cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.