German vice chancellor condemns populist's Holocaust remarks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's vice chancellor has harshly condemned remarks by a prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party calling for an end to the country's decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Sigmar Gabriel wrote Wednesday on Facebook that the comments by Bjoern Hoecke, who leads AfD in the eastern state of Thuringia, were "shocking."

Hoecke on Tuesday called the Berlin memorial to the millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust a "monument of shame."

Gabriel said while Hoecke insinuates in his speech that dealing with the Nazi past belittles Germans, the opposite was correct: "Learning from our history was the premise for Germany to be respected worldwide."

Gabriel said he entered politics decades ago in part as a protest against his own father's Nazi convictions.