Tourism Bureau invites Philippine beauty queens to film tourism promotional videos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s tourism authority has invited two Filipina beauty pageant titleholders and actresses to Taiwan for the filming of video clips promoting Taiwan’s tourism.

The Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia, and invited AXN “The Amazing Race Asia” stars and beauty pageant titleholders Maggie Wilson and Parul Shah to come to Taiwan for shooting video clips to promote Taiwan’s tourism in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries as part of the government’s new southbound policy.

The bureau said Maggie Wilson and Parul Shah are titleholders of Binibining Pilipinas 2007 and Binibining Pilipinas 2014, respectively, adding that both have a lively, enthusiastic personality.

The bureau said it hopes to use their charm and popularity to spread Taiwan’s attractive tourism appeal.

To cater to the taste of Southeast Asian people, the bureau said it will work with the television networks to film three 30-second promotion video clips on the subjects of shopping, food and romance, and beginning on Feb. 15, the videos will be aired on AXN Philippines, Animax Philippines and other channels in other Southeast Asian countries.

As local foods in Southeast Asia usually have strong flavors, people from that area usually prefer stir fried and deep fried foods at Taiwan’s night markets, as well as traditional snacks and spicy hot pots, and they usually shop at large shopping centers and commercial districts, the bureau said.

(Maggie Wilson (right) and Parul Shah in Taiwan)

The video clips introduce the must-see places for first-timers such as Ximending, Taipei 101, the Xinyi Commercial District, and Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store; must-eat foods such as pearl milk tea, steamed dumplings, Taiwanese cuisine, spicy hot pot, fashion restaurants, and afternoon tea; as well as most popular tourist attractions such as Jiufen Old Street, the Pingxi sky lanterns, and Yangmingshan National Park, according to the bureau.

According to the bureau’s statistics, the number of visitors to Taiwan from the Southeast Asia area from January to November last year is 1,410,201, an increase of 14.19 percent compared with the same period in 2015. The bureau said it hopes the number of visitors from the area will continue its double digit growth.