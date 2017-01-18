BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-US-TRADE — China is preparing to retaliate if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump raises duties on Chinese goods and already has toughened its stance, an American business group says. Trump, who is due to be inaugurated Friday, threatened during his campaign to raise import duties on Chinese goods to 45 percent. American companies are frustrated by Chinese market barriers and want Washington to take a tougher stance toward Beijing but worry reckless action might trigger retaliation. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CHINA-TAIWAN-TRUMP — China calls on the U.S. to bar a Taiwanese delegation from attending Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, underscoring concerns that the incoming president could seek to redefine relations between Beijing, Taipei and Washington. SENT: 320 words.

HONG KONG-POLITICS — Hong Kong's outgoing leader warns in his farewell policy speech that independence for the Chinese-controlled territory is not possible. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CHINA-LEGAL SYSTEM — China's top judge draws criticism from legal professionals after he dismissed the concept of judicial independence as an "erroneous Western ideal," a statement that emphasized the ruling Communist Party's ultimate control over all areas of public life. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 670 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS — A South Korean court is considering whether to approve the arrest of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, one of the country's wealthiest business leaders, on charges of bribery and other offenses. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 690 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — Australian officials defend their suspension of the fruitless deep-sea sonar search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, insisting that the enormous costs played no role in their decision to halt the nearly three-year hunt. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 800 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-THE LATEST.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-DEBRIS CLUES — Three nations shelled out around $160 million and years' worth of work on the underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The result: No plane. The only tangible — and arguably most important — clues into what happened to the aircraft have come courtesy of ordinary citizens, who bore the costs themselves. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-OIC-MYANMAR — Malaysia's foreign minister says the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to call for a halt to violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority and for the safe return of refugees. Malaysia, which has urged Myanmar to stop what it calls a policy of genocide toward Rohingya, is hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from OIC nations in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to discuss the crisis. SENT: 370 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-KENNEDY — Caroline Kennedy steps down after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 610 words, photos.

JAPAN-CHINA-RAPE OF NANKING — A fast-growing Japanese hotel chain is facing criticism over a book penned by the chain's owner that says the Rape of Nanking was fabricated. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — Cambodia's exiled opposition leader is facing two new defamation lawsuits stemming from a Facebook post that accused Prime Minister Hun Sen of offering a young political operative $1 million to attack the opposition. Hun Sen said in a lawsuit that opposition leader Sam Rainsy's post was false and demanded $1 million in compensation. The political operative named in the social media post, Thy Sovantha, also denied the accusation and filed a separate defamation case seeking $250,000. SENT: 410 words, photos.

INDIA-BRITAIN-TRADE — Visiting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says his country would like to forge a free trade agreement with India as it prepares to leave the European Union. SENT: 220 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's prime minister announces a limited reshuffle of his Cabinet in which he appoints the nation's first aboriginal federal minister. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-COAL MINE -- The partial collapse of a coal mine in northern China leaves nine people dead, reflecting the stubborn persistence of safety problems despite years-long efforts to reduce deaths in the sprawling sector. SENT: 260 words.

THAILAND-CZECH ARRESTED — Thai police say they arrested a Czech man wanted in his country for allegedly having unprotected sex with several people, including a minor, while being aware that he had AIDS. SENT: 260 words.

INDIA-ACTOR ACQUITTED — Top Bollywood star Salman Khan is acquitted of the charge he used unlicensed arms while hunting for rare blackbucks in a wildlife preserve 18 years ago. SENT: 330 words, photos.

HONG KONG-ANDY LAU — Hong Kong actor Andy Lau is injured while working on the set of a commercial in Thailand. SENT: 150 words.

TOKYO 2020-GOLF — Tokyo 2020 organizers say they will review membership practices at the golf course selected for the Olympic Games following criticism that it does not allow women as full members. SENT: 170 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stocks are mixed following a sharp correction in the dollar that sapped investor enthusiasm. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ASIA-ECONOMY — A United Nations report says Asia's economic outlook for 2017 is strong despite slowing global growth due to sluggish international trade and investment. The world economy grew 2.2 percent in 2016, the slowest pace since the end of the 2008 financial crisis. Britain's plan to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president are adding to uncertainty. By Dake Kang. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CHINA-FOREIGN BUSINESS — U.S. companies feel less welcome in China and some are shifting operations to other countries, a business group says, amid rising tension between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Beijing over trade. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words.

