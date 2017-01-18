Thousands demand lifting ban on bull-taming sport in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of people are camping on a beach in southern India seeking to lift a court ban on the traditional sport of bull-taming.

The sport of jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. It is popular in Tamil Nadu state but was banned by India's top court in 2014 after animal rights groups argued it was cruel to the animals.

Thousands of people converged on the Marina beach in Chennai, the state capital, on Tuesday night seeking a resumption of the sport. The crowd swelled further on Wednesday.

The protesters want the federal and state governments to petition the court to review its decision. They say they would support changes to make the sport safer.