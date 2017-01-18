Egypt arrests alleged Islamists ahead of revolt anniversary

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say they have arrested nine alleged Muslim Brotherhood leaders for planning to "disrupt order and security" on the upcoming anniversary of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the men had scheduled meetings a day earlier in Cairo and had plans "aimed at provoking public opinion by exploiting the economic situation the country is going through and coordinating with extremist entities."

It accused the group, which authorities have branded a terrorist organization, of planning to fabricate crises, in particular among "the masses and workers."

Security forces have cracked down on attempts to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 25 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak, particularly since 2013, when the military overthrew his Islamist successor.