BC-EU--Poland-Politics, EU

Poland's most powerful politician says parliament rules will have to be changed to ensure order and discipline in case opposition lawmakers stage further protests and obstruction.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, was referring to opposition's blockade of the speakers' podium that disrupted a parliament session in December and to four weeks of subsequent sit-in. The opposition eventually suspended the protest.

But Kaczynski said the opposition was trying to overturn the government and broke parliamentary regulations. He expects the Civic Platform and Modern parties will hold more protests in the future.

"We will have to change the regulations in order to be able to undertake order, disciplinary steps under new conditions," Kaczynski said late Tuesday on local state TV Kielce.