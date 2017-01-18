Taiwan carries out drill amid growing threat from China

Taipei (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense simulated a Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s invasion in preparing itself against any possible attack during the Lunar New Year. A joint air-ground military exercise was held Tuesday, followed by another marine training exercise Wednesday in the midst of the growing threat China’s army poses to Taiwan.

Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival that falls on the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar, is the most important holiday for Taiwan and China. This year the five-day Lunar New Year holiday will fall between January 27 and 31.

The two-day military drill came one week after China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning along with a fleet of warships wrapped up their three-week training session in the South China Sea, after which the ship sailed through the strait though it did not trespass into Taiwan waters. The aircraft carrier returned to its Qingdao home base on January 14.

The drill simulated an attack by the Chinese army across the Taiwan Strait that separates the mainland from the island country of 23 million. It mimicked a scenario with Chinese attack helicopters flying across the Taiwan Strait median line and arriving in Taichung, but the invasion was successfully stopped by Taiwan’s eight-wheeled armored vehicles, helicopters and ground force. The Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets also joined the operation.

A military official was quoted as saying by local media that the situation has been kept under control by Taiwan’s air force and the country’s air combat force is strong enough to pose a counter-threat to China so the public can rest assured.

Separately, Lin Chong-pin, a former deputy minister of national defense from the Chen Shui-bian era and an expert on cross-strait relations, said in an interview with Global Times recently that the possibility that China takes Taiwan by force is slim without internal strife in the mainland, but if the communist regime did launch an attack, the island country could be taken in less than 72 hours. Lin added that the use of force is unwise and could deprive China’s best opportunity to thrive longer.