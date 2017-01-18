Attack in northern Mali kills 7, but toll certain to rise

GAO, Mali (AP) — A doctor in northern Mali says at least seven people have been killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on an installation for various armed groups, and the toll is certain to rise.

Dr. Boubacar Tonko Cisse at the hospital in the city of Gao says the attack occurred Wednesday morning at the Joint Operational Mechanism base there. The base houses hundreds of fighters including members of armed groups that signed Mali's 2015 peace agreement.

Cisse says the seven deaths include only those that have been confirmed at the hospital. He says at least 10 of the injured are in serious condition.

Northern Mali remains insecure despite a French-led military intervention launched in 2013 to drive out Islamic extremists that had taken over the area.