UK, EU take contrasting messages from May's Brexit speech

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May's promise of a clean but friendly exit from the European Union has drawn strikingly different responses on opposite sides of the English Channel.

May said Britain would seek close ties and free trade with the bloc once it leaves.

But U.K. newspapers seized on May's suggestion Britain could hurt the EU economically if the bloc imposed a punitive deal.

The Times of London headline on Wednesday said "give us fair deal or you'll be crushed," while the Daily Mirror said "give us a deal ... or we'll walk."

European newspapers saw the speech as evidence of Britain turning inwards.

Germany's Die Welt ran the front-page headline "Little Britain." In a nod to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Italy's La Repubblica said: "London gets its wall."