The 2017 Taibao Sea of Flowers Festival to kick off 10-day floral extravaganza Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2017 Taibao Sea of Flowers Festival (Jan. 22 – Jan. 31) will kick off a 10-day floral extravaganza on Sunday to feast visitors with a 25-hectare sea of colorful canola and cosmos flowers in Taibao City, Chiayi County.

The site of the flowers sea is located on a stretch of rice fields around the 3K kilometer mark on Taiwan Provincial Highway No. 18 between the Taiwan High Speed Rail and National Highway One.

Taibao City is well known for its organic rice, cherry tomatoes and melons. Taibao City Office and the local farmers’ association plant canola and cosmos seeds on the organic rice fields during the fallow period to grow a sea of colorful and romantic flowers for people to admire.

The 2017 Taibao Sea of Flowers Festival will begin on Sunday and last through the Chinese New Year holiday season.

Besides the flowers, organizers of the event will also set up markets and hold activities to promote local agricultural produce.