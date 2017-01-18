GOP prescription of minority outreach forgotten with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans who delivered a post-election autopsy that carried a dire prediction for the GOP four years ago concede that their report is little more than an afterthought as Donald Trump's inauguration approaches.

The report that followed the GOP loss in 2012 argued that Republican survival requires embracing a message of tolerance and respect in an increasingly diverse United States.

The GOP officials who wrote the report tell The Associated Press that they continue to believe the GOP must improve its standing with women, Hispanics and black voters in the age of Trump, but they disagree on a path forward.

Some have abandoned any sense of urgency to address Republicans' persistent struggles with women and minorities.