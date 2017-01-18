Latest avian flu outbreaks force cull of 30,000 chickens in Yunlin

Two more bird flu outbreaks have been detected in Taiwan’s Yunlin County, leading to the culling of over 30,000 chickens at the farms in Dongshi and Lunbei Townships, Yunlin’s Animal and Plant Disease Control Center said on Wednesday.

Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Bureau received reports from the two farms in Yunlin of unusual deaths of chickens last week. Both were later confirmed to have been infected with the H5 strain of avian flu virus.

Taiwan has reported eight bird flu cases since January, with seven of them from Yunlin, a major chicken supplier in Taiwan. Nearly 100,000 of fowl have been culled just three weeks into the new year in an effort to stop the spread of the H5 strain.

The local animal disease control authority has urged poultry farm owners to be vigilant for signs of avian influenza and report any suspected case to the authorities in a timely manner, and to strengthen protection and sanitation as winter is the prime season for bird flu outbreaks.

According to the quarantine bureau, compensation to affected poultry farmers is available for those who proactively report anomalies to authorities.