Photo of the day: Psychedelic dragon sculpture

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A colorful sculpture titled "Dragon Fortune" by Taiwanese artist Hung Yi (洪易) is displayed in New Taipei City Plaza, Banqiao District on Jan. 17 as part of an open-air exhibition showcasing the animals of the Chinese Zodiac. A Total of nine whimsical works are being exhibited to welcome the Year of the Rooster.



Chinese dragons traditionally symbolize potent and auspicious powers. Thus, the dragon sculpture was commissioned to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year and bring good luck to everyone. Throughout the exhibition, people will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year with a unique new perspective.