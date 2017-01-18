Moldova: PM insists ex-Soviet republic wants to join EU

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova's prime minister has reacted angrily to a suggestion by the nation's president that the ex-Soviet republic may shelve a trade pact with the European Union.

President Igor Dodon, speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, denounced a pact Moldova signed with the EU in 2014. He says a new government could annul it after 2018 parliamentary elections.

In a statement to The Associated Press Wednesday, however, Premier Pavel Filip said Moldova's constitution did not allow the president "to announce or take such decisions," which he called "pure rhetoric."

After Moldova signed EU trade pact, Russia placed a trade embargo on Moldovan wine fruit and vegetables.

Dodon's trip to Moscow was his first foreign visit since his election in November. He has pledged to restore trade and political relations with Moscow.